American President Joe Biden attended the first EU-US summit since 2014. Writes about it RIA News…

Former US President Donald Trump has not held a single such meeting: he only met with the leaders of EU institutions in 2017. Biden was accompanied by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

At the summit, the American politician argued with his predecessor about the views on cooperation between the EU, the US and NATO. “I think we have a great opportunity to work together, and we are very happy about it … The US is highly interested in good relations with both NATO and the EU,” Biden said.

The summit of the leadership of the European Union and the United States is taking place on Tuesday, June 15, in Brussels. Prior to that, on June 14, a NATO summit was also held there, where Biden was also present.

