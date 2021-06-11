US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met on Thursday, June 10, in the British county of Cornwall in the south-west of the country, Izvestia TV channel reports.

The politicians with their spouses walked along the embankment of the Carbis Bay resort. The US President liked the local nature so much that he joked that he did not want to return home. Biden and Johnson want to strengthen relations between the countries.

Their meeting took place on the eve of the G7 summit, which kicks off in the UK on Friday. G7 leaders will discuss the pandemic,

economy and relations with Russia.

Queen Elizabeth II will host Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

