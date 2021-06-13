“Since the formation of the government I have been very clear: the two pillars of Italian foreign policy are Europeanism and Atlanticism. We agree with Biden on many issues: women, young people, defense of the least, human rights, civil rights , social rights and environmental protection which is the key theme of our G20 presidency “. The first face to face between the prime minister, Mario Draghi and the US president, Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 proceedings, confirms the axis between the Italian premier and the new tenant of the White House.

Biden-Draghi, meeting on Carbis Bay beach

The meeting took place on the beach of Carbis Bay, in Cornwall, where the summit of the Big 7 is underway, outside the American president’s cottage. ‘In the presence of a few seagulls, Biden told Draghi about his love for Italy and for Capri in particular, tells Palazzo Chigi. ‘Consider having a permanent invitation,’ joked Draghi to the head of the US administration.

Draghi to Biden: “The Italian alliance with the US will never change”

But beyond the color, Draghi reiterates his thanks to the US president for the newfound commitment to the side of the European Union, renewed attention after the Trump administration’s ‘cold’ years. A reciprocal return to the common dialogue between the two shores of the Atalantic, reaffirmed by Draghi himself since his establishment in Palazzo Chigi. “The Italian political framework changes often,” the premier told Biden, “but certain things like our deep alliance with the US never change”.

Biden to Draghi, to work together on China, Russia and Libya

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Mario Draghi “have agreed to work together on global challenges and shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia and Libya”. This is what we read in a note from the White House at the end of the meeting between Biden and Draghi on the sidelines of the G7 in Carbis Bay.

The G7 challenge to China: 40 trillion plan against the Silk Road

The meeting between Draghi and Biden comes on the day of the challenge launched by the US to China with the green light of the seven greats for the 40 trillion bill for infrastructure in developing countries, the West’s response to the New Silk Road of Beijing. A way to respond to the “strategic competition with China and to engage with concrete actions to address the extreme need for infrastructure in low and middle-income countries”, underlines the White House. “We will prove that democracies are a better model than autocracies” is the position of Washington that tries to bring with it the allies of the G7 on the front of the anti-Beijing containment.

Biden at the G7: “America is back”

Before Draghi, Biden had met the main European leaders and had reiterated the slogan ‘America’s back’ that characterized the first months of his presidency as opposed to the Trump line. The US president had a face to face with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron and it is the French president himself who repeats that “the US is back as the leader of the free world”, echoing the phrase uttered by Boris Johnson who spoke of the arrival of Biden as a “breath of fresh air”.

Monday is the NATO summit

A few hours before the start of the NATO summit on Monday in Brussels, Biden also reassured his allies on the security cooperation front and expressed Washington’s support for the EU and the Alliance, once again overturning the line of its predecessor. However, some distance remains: according to US sources, the offensive launched at the G7 by Biden against China clashed with the more cautious position expressed by some of the world leaders gathered in Carbis Bay: Draghi and Biden did not they addressed the issue during their meeting, assures Palazzo Chigi, but according to reports from the American press, both the Italian premier and the German chancellor would have supported a less harsh approach towards Beijing: on the one hand the US, Canada and the United Kingdom, supporters tougher action against Beijing for its authoritarian ways, including the use of forced labor (one example, the treatment inflicted on Uighurs in Xinjiang); on the other, Germany, Italy and the EU leaders, who also preferred to emphasize the areas of cooperation with the Dragon.