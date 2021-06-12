The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to implement military construction projects, using $2.2 billion that former President Donald Trump had allocated to build a border wall.

The White House and the Pentagon said on Friday they would redirect the money to its original goal, which former President Trump switched from Defense Department funds to build a wall along the border with

Mexico.

Biden halted Trump’s border wall project last January, among his first actions after taking office.

The Pentagon said it has listed 66 construction projects at home and abroad to which funding will be directed.