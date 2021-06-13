Bicycle navigation Marika Hara and Kaarina Nurminen celebrated the World Championship gold in the sprint competition

Hara was the fastest in women and Nurminen in young women.

13.6. 21:34

Finland Marika Hara and Kaarina Nurminen reached the World Championships in cycling sprinting on Sunday.

Hara won the women’s series of the competition in Seinäjoki, Nurminen was the best in young women.

The World Cup gold was already 12th in Hara’s career. Seven of the World Championships are personal competitions and five are posts.

“At first I took it a little calmer when it had a denser groove and a shorter pitch. With longer driving distances and the most urban part of the track at the end, there was a feeling that there could have been more speed, ”Hara said in a statement from the Orienteering Federation.

For Nurminen, the gold medal was the second of the Games. He said in a statement that the initial race on the rhizome path felt awkward.

“Towards the end, it seemed to run better as the track became more straightforward.”