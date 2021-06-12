Bicycle navigation Four World Championship medals in cycling for Finland

Two of the medals came in the general series and two in the youth.

Finland opened the World Championships in cycling with four medals in the joint race on Saturday in Kuortane.

Samuel Pökälä won gold in the men ‘s series and Mervi Pesu silver women’s series. In young people Kaarina Nurminen navigated gold and Silja Yli-Hietanen bronze.

The men’s race was only decided in the final stage, when Pökälä, who won his first personal World Championship gold, escaped from the reigning champion, the Czech Jiří Hradililta.

“At times, it felt like I was making silly route choices when there were gangs in front of me that had to be caught. But mostly those gangs were from different scatterings, and I was on a good pace, ”Pökälä repeated in the Orienteering Association’s press release.

The washing had to be bent in the women’s race only for the competitor under the neutral flag Svetlana Foliforovalle. He won gold just over a minute later in the Wash.

“There was navigation all the time, and I made the route choices as I had thought,” Pesu said in a statement.

Pekka Niemi and Marika Hara ranked fourth in the overall series near the medal. The cape missed the bronze second and Hara two.

Kaarina Nurminen won the world championship in the young women’s series.

Young women’s competition in the Czech Republic Lucie Nedomlelová clearly led the race about half a mile before the finish, but he made a big mistake at the intersection.

“My competition did not go smoothly either. I guess I was already in a clear leading position, when I went from the wrong intersection, stopped and dug my compass out of my pocket to ensure that the work continued, ”Kaarina Nurminen said in a press release.

Silja Yli-Hietanen said that she had done her own performance with restraint.

“At the end of the race, I accidentally drove towards a wall where I slightly injured my hand and knocked the wheel. However, I managed to win the final tension battle with a sloping handlebar, and a strong race track was just enough for the bronze,” he rejoiced in the press release.

The best Finn in the young men’s competition was the ninth Antti Rissanen.