5v5 football to cut the emana is characterized by the lack of one or two players. Someone who attends always wears No. 10 and invites an unknown discontinued footballer to complete the roster. All set, spin the ball and there are smiles, screams and anger among friends. Game time is over, the buzzer sounds and the jaw of more than one falls to cut the synthetic. “It was crack”, is repeated by word of mouth about the guest who won the game. Something similar happened in the 2001 Copa América …
After the absence of the Argentine National Team for security reasons, Honduras entered as the special guest of Central America. That edition that took place in Colombia, entering through the window, was the pleasant surprise of the contest: he finished 3rd in the only opportunity he played in the American competition.
Lisandro Flores Guillen, President of FENAFUTH, stated when he learned that his team had a place in the tournament: “We will participate“. And he added that they would be presented with a good selection. He also remarked that in the decision of also weighed, “Aside from football”, the importance of “the Honduran people contribute to the peace and joy of the Colombian people“.
And so it was … Despite having started Group C with the left foot against Costa Rica (0-1) and expanding the theory that it would be the first team to return home, they broke with all preconceptions: victory against Bolivia and Uruguay and second place assured. The worst rival would touch him in the Quarterfinals, but there was no pressure that inhibited them from playing.
The powerful Brazil, which had to defend the crown, was going to be the obstacle to overcome. The meeting was hegemonized by the VerdeamarellaHowever, at no time – regardless of the offensive modifications that Scolari made – did he manage to convert. Yes they did it “Los Catrachos”, who clung to the counterattack as a lethal weapon.
León managed to reach the bottom line, inside the area, took off one and sent a cross for ‘Speedy’ Martínez to head. The ball hit the post, and bounced off Belletti, who sent it to the back of the net, to decree the 1-0 in favor of the Hondurans. Despair brazuca for him “ole” of the fans resulted in the knockout blow: 2-0 already semis.
In this instance, they could not beat The Coffee Growers that champions of the contest were consecrated at home. Even so, with The Campin packed, they took over the bronze medal on penalties after the 2-2 draw against Uruguay.
It should be noted that he was never called to compete in the oldest national team competition again, like a friend who makes clubs by uninhibited by a few extra drinks … The H in 2001 it was not silent. Someday, it will come back.
Noel Valladares; Limbert Pérez, Ninrrod Medina, Samuel Caballero, David Cárcamo, Ricky García; Julio César de León, Robel Bernárdez, Elvis Danilo Turcios; Amado Guevara (C); and Saúl Martínez.
DT: Ramón Maradiaga.
