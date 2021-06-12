In October 1999, more than two decades ago, a plot that would gain much popularity in Latin America over time came to television: Betty, la fea. The content of this production attracted the public, which until today is still attentive to its history.

In that sense, those who have also gained fame over the years are its actors. With each one sharing photos, videos and information about their careers on social media with their followers, whoever does the same is Kepa Amuchastegui, actor who in I am Betty, the ugly gave life to Roberto Mendoza.

The renowned interpreter from Bogotá has been making news among telenovela fans after posting a video on his YouTube channel, where he confesses that he has not seen the popular Colombian production.

“I know that this statement of never having seen Betty, the ugly woman will cause strangeness and even disappointment in some of my loyal followers, but it is true, what are we going to do? The truth is that I have never liked to see myself act, I hate myself when I see myself, I do not like myself, I am ashamed ”, He commented.

“I am never satisfied with what I have done, neither acting, directing, nor writing, that is why, I believe, that I have many projects for plays, series and soap operas archived on my computer without daring to show them to anyone because I consider that they are still not good enough. I have to keep working on them to perfect them ”He added.

The takeoff of Betty, the ugly on Netflix

In 2019, the streaming service announced the addition of the Colombian telenovela to its catalog. This not only pleased his fans, but caused that until today, the fiction created by Fernando Gaitán is one of the most viewed stories in Latin America. In Peru, it is in the top 10 most watched movies and series on Netflix.