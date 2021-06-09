Betis’ plan is very similar to last summer: zero cost in signings and continuity of its main figures from the current squad. This is how the Verdiblanco club is executing it at the moment and this is reflected in a market that does not allow it to have too much hope in high-level offers so that there are exits. “There is a world crisis, the market will be similar to last year. We are not concerned, we want great professionals, people who are hungry and come to contribute. What they cost is not important, although it is clear that if you bring a player of 30 million you will be insured more. In these moments of crisis, we are navigating more or less well until later we have more resources. Nobody guarantees that with more resources you will be more successful “, were the words of Antonio Cordón, who once again captains the sports management at the gates of another course with Manuel Pellegrini at the head of his bench.

The dreams of high-flying signings will not be for the present. Names such as Dani Ceballos or Diego Godín, which circulated in the form of rumors in recent weeks, were roundly denied by the club. “The economic dimension we are in makes such a signing unattainable”, asserted the president, Ángel Haro. There is no one non-transferable in Heliópolis, but the demands will also be high to let out the most valuable players and therefore no big movements are expected in that sense. “If someone comes for Fekir, they will have to spend a lot of money,” said Cordón, highlighting the value of the French. And without capital gains, there would be no economic power to face a shift in transfer policy.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of June 8, 2021

For now, the club tied up Miranda and signed Sabaly, now placing its focus on covering Mandi’s departure with a central guarantee. Everything points to the market of footballers at the end of the contract, although Betis do not want to rush when choosing their defender. A similar scenario occurred in 2020, although without the departure of two props of the dimension of Emerson or Mandi, which were key in Pellegrini’s course. Europe will also demand more from Cordón, who is aware that Pellegrini demands more players and more talent so that his squad is competitive in all tournaments. “The Europa League is especially exciting because the final is played very close,” Haro warned about that dream that Sánchez Pizjuán has as the stage. There is calm in Betis, but for now the plan is to repeat a plan similar to last summer and try to execute it with more brilliance.