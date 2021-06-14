By now, you will likely have seen Bethesda’s first in-game footage of Starfield, its long-awaited sci-fi role-playing game coming to PC and Xbox Series X / S as a console exclusive on 11th November 2022.

But how will it play? What will you actually do? And will we ever get to finish that half-eaten space sandwich?

Bethesda has given a couple of interviews which mostly avoid answering specifics, but do touch a bit on some of the above.

“For me, Starfield is the Han Solo simulator,” Bethesda exec Ashley Cheng told The Washington Post [paywall]. “Get in a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun stuff.”

Speaking to The Telegraph [paywall], meanwhile, Bethesda boss Todd Howard suggested being a space explorer in Starfield would be like “NASA meets Indiana Jones meets the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”.

It’s also, unsurprisingly, going to be “like Skyrim in space”.

In Starfield you play as a new recruit to the Constellation program, a group of space explorers seeking answers to the big mysteries of space, some 300 years in the future.

“There are a lot of factions in the game but [Constellation is] the main one that you’ll become a part of, “Howard continued.” It’s kind of like Skyrim in terms of the structure of the game, where you’re going to be who you want to be, and then there’s different factions that you can join, and really carve your own path.

“So we have one story that we’re telling, and then we have a lot of other ones, like we love to do. And our hope is that each player feels like they could say, here’s who I want to be in this universe – and then we’re giving them an outlet to express that. “

Your character’s background will affect the story, among other things.

Starfield kicked off last night’s big Bethesda and Xbox E3 showcase event, which did at least answer one big question about the game. While it is also coming to PC, Starfield won’t be released for PlayStation. It will also, as expected, launch on day one as part of Xbox Game Pass.