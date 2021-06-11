Fallout 76 will bin its battle royale mode in a few months, Bethesda has announced.

In a blog post, Bethesda said the Nuclear Winter mode will come to an end in September.

Explaining the decision, Bethesda said Nuclear Winter had suffered from a lack of players, which meant it had become difficult to create full lobbies in a reasonable matchmaking time.

“When we first introduced Nuclear Winter, we were thrilled to watch so many players from our community, as well as many newcomers, dive head first into our take on the ruthless last-player-standing battle royale genre,” Bethesda said.

“Over time, however, we’ve seen the vast majority of players prefer to explore other aspects of the game. It has also become tougher to put full Nuclear Winter lobbies together without also making sacrifices on match wait times. Additionally, we’ve found it challenging to provide meaningful updates for Nuclear Winter, while also developing and supporting exciting new content for Adventure Mode in recent and upcoming updates. With all of this in mind, we are currently planning to sunset Nuclear Winter mode in an update coming this September . “

Bethesda added that the decision was “difficult” and “not one that we made lightly”.

Bethesda launched Nuclear Winter at E3 2019 and, initially, it went down well with fans. You can watch our Ian give it a shot in the video below:

So, what next for Fallout 76 PvP?

“We’re still working to provide methods of PvP combat for those who enjoy squaring off against other former Vault Dwellers, and a little later this year, we will release details on how we plan to offer players even more ways to play Fallout 76, “Bethesda said.

“Additionally, we’re going to compensate everyone who participated in Nuclear Winter, from those who only joined a single match to our most battle-hardened Overseers.”

To that end, when Nuclear Winter goes offline Bethesda will give perk coins to those who played it. These coins can be used to upgrade legendary perks in Adventure Mode.

Each character gets six perk coins per overseer rank they achieved, up to a maximum of 600, as well as one perk coin for each overseer ticket they earned, up to a max of 200. All players who completed at least one Nuclear Winter match also get a Nuclear Winter themed pennant for their CAMPs

“We would like to thank everyone in the community who spent time competing in Nuclear Winter,” Bethesda said.

“It will remain online until September, which means you still have plenty of time to squeeze in some more matches. While we have decided to disable this mode, Fallout 76’s future remains very bright. We can’t wait to share more details with you on all of the new features and adventures we’re planning to bring to the game throughout 2021, and for years to come. “