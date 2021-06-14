The E3 It almost came to an end and left us some surprises as well as some disappointments. But what many seem to agree on is that Xbox had one of the best presentations of the event. A feeling that is shared even by Hermen hulst, the head of PlayStation Studio.

Hulst used his Twitter account to extend a congratulation in which he says: ‘congratulations to Xbox and the whole team for their great presentation. Excellent time to be a gamer. ‘ The best thing was that the director of Xbox, Phil Spencer He replied with a ‘thank you’.

The reasons why PlayStation congratulated Xbox.

Xbox introduced several new titles that will be exclusive to their platforms such as’Starfield ‘,’ Halo Infinite ‘,’ The Outer Worlds 2 ‘,’ Forza Horizon 5 ‘and’ Redfall‘, with impressive advances that made us salivate. In addition to all these titles will be part of Xbox Game Pass since its launch day.

The fact that these titles come immediately to the service of Xbox Game Pass it is a very good way to reach a lot of people. It also makes us agree very much with the word of Hulst, it is an excellent time to be a gamer.

The truth is that the presence of PlayStation in the E3, since they have not participated since 2018, but they are surely working on giving us a big announcement in the next State of Play. The good news is that in other conferences, such as the one of Square enix, we could see news of games that will come out on the console of Sony.

These exchanges between Xbox Y PlayStation They show us that the so-called ‘console wars’ are actually more a matter of the fans than of the companies themselves, although sometimes they make one or another hurtful comment, the truth is that they are all working to give us the best to gamers .

