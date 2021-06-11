B.ertelsmann shareholder Liz Mohn hands over the office of family spokeswoman in the Bertelsmann management company to her son Christoph Mohn. The Bertelsmann Group announced on Friday in Gütersloh. The “Spiegel” had previously reported. The 79-year-old has been the family spokeswoman on the committee that looks after the shareholders’ interests of the charitable Bertelsmann Foundation and the Mohn family since 2002.

According to the information, the transition will take place on June 21 – on that day Liz Mohn will be 80 years old. Christoph Mohn, who is already chairman of the Bertelsmann supervisory board and a member of the steering committee of the Bertelsmann Verwaltungsgesellschaft (BVG), will be chairman of the steering committee in addition to the office of family spokesman. With the transfer of office, Liz Mohn will remain a member of this committee as well as a member of the Bertelsmann Supervisory Board.

Christoph Mohn has been involved with Bertelsmann since 2013. As chairman of the supervisory board, he has been controlling Bertelsmann’s executive board for eight years, headed by chairman Thomas Rabe, who has headed the group since 2012. Both managers are one year old.



Liz and Christoph Mohn

:



Image: dpa





During the time together, the company was restructured. In cooperation with Christoph Mohn, Rabe focused on digital growth businesses, education, but also acquisitions in the book sector. With the book publishing group Penguin Random House, Bertelsmann now owns the largest general-interest publisher in the world.

Christoph Mohn studied business administration in Münster. At the beginning of his managerial career he was for the Bertelsmann Musik Group (BMG) in New York. This was followed by positions at the management consultancy McKinsey (until 1996), Telemedia (1996) and from 1997 to 2009 as CEO of Lycos Europe. At that time he had to announce the end of the Internet portal. The father of the family is married to Shobhna Mohn, who is part of the extended management in Thomas Rabe’s team.

With more than 132,000 employees worldwide, the Bertelsmann Group achieved sales of around 17.3 billion euros in 2020. In addition to Penguin Random House, the group includes the TV group RTL Group, the Hamburg magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG and the service provider Arvato. The RTL Group contributes the largest share of sales, followed by Arvato. Bertelsmann holds 75 percent of the listed RTL Group.

Bertelsmann is largely owned by foundations, including the Bertelsmann Foundation. The Mohn family holds the remaining shares of just under 20 percent.