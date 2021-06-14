He had discovered his positivity to Covid-19 a few days after his triumph at the Giro d’Italia. It was June 4 and Egan Bernal, like his girlfriend Maria Fernanda Motas, had undergone a test that had given positive results and had to give up the planned return trip to Colombia, remaining isolated in Montecarlo where the champion of the Ineos-Grenadiers has the residence. Now, ten days later, Egan has overcome the infection and is free to return to his country. He announced it himself on Instagram: “We want to tell you that we are free from Covis-19” his release phrase. Due to this situation Bernal had to cancel several public commitments in Colombia.