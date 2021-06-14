The leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, in a letter written to The newspaper Talks about tax reform and flat tax, reiterating FI’s absolute no to “any form of property or inheritance tax”. “In our liberal vision, citizens are not subjects, they are persons with rights, including the right to freely dispose of the fruits of their labor. The obligation to pay a share to the State is a limitation of freedom and property rights, which is inevitable, but which must be contained as much as possible. It follows that promoting tax reform is also one of the objectives with which we participate in the Draghi government. A government that is not ours and which we nonetheless support with strength and conviction “, writes Silvio Berlusconi.

“The tax reform, together with a prudent use of the resources of the Recovery Plan (which would not exist, or at least not to this extent without our intervention in Europe) and others essential reforms such as those of public administration and justice – it is the absolutely necessary condition for companies to be able to return to making profits and create jobs, so that families can resume consuming and saving “, adds the leader of Forza Italia.

“Our final proposal – underlines the Knight – remains that of flat tax, the future center-right government will carry it out, but a robust tax cut is essential right now. “A proposal based on” a no tax area for the first 12,000 euros of income and only three rates, much lower ( no more than 23%) for the subsequent income brackets, which we have reviewed and rationalized. Without getting into technicalities, those who earn less than a thousand euros a month will not pay any taxes, medium-low incomes above that figure will have with our reform from 100 to 400 euros per month of higher disposable income “.

“Of course – Belusconi points out – is accompanied by ours absolute no to any form of property or inheritance tax, the request for a ‘white fiscal year’ with the blocking of tax bills until 31 December 2021 and measures to close the previous dispute without suffocating citizens and businesses in difficulty (fiscal peace) “.

Finally, “to eliminate once and for all the temptation of the current government to use the tax lever excessively, we ask to introduce in the Constitution, so that it can no longer be changed, a ceiling on taxation”, Berlusconi continues. which concludes: “We will collect the signatures in the squares of all the major cities to make the voice of a country that has already suffered too much and suffocates under a tax pressure incompatible with development heard with greater force.