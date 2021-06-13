Berlusconi, apparently, intends to pursue the merger of Forza Italia with the Lega to give life to the center-right Federation. If this happens, in the South it would lose esteem and consensus. Beyond what the polls report, which would attest to the positive value of the merger, as it could obtain important electoral consensus, we believe, instead, that many southerners are opposed to this merger, precisely because it is mindful of the offenses and discrimination received by the League since its inception.

Berlusconi would be seen as a supporter of the advocating ideas of divisionism and populism, despite Salvini’s efforts today – and this is commendable – to erase the true nature of the Lega, or Lega Nord, as it was called a few years ago.

If Berlusconi and Forza Italia, in the South, have received consensus and votes, we are sure that, if the Single Party were formed, they would lose them, making a real own goal. The League doesn’t like the South, that’s the truth. In this way, Berlusconi is as if he were handing over the symbol and the same history of Forza Italia to Matteo Salvini and the Northern League. It would seem that the purpose of the project inherent in the Single Party is to create a new, moderate and democratic center. But who trusts this project? The League is always the League and the southern people, even if they change their name, does not forget the offenses received, the insults and the racism suffered. When you are born wolves it is impossible to become sheep, because you do not change your intrinsic nature and this truth is well known to the citizens of Southern Italy.

An advice? Dear Berlusconi, do not merge with the League, it would be your political death!