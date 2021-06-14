“This is the first time Honda has imposed itself on Monaco since Senna, but I have always seen an overlap between Max Verstappen and Ayrton. I find that their driving styles are very similar and in light of his young age the Dutchman can also aim to break Senna’s record or six wins in the Principality ”. Thus the number one of Honda Motorsport Masashi Yamamoto he stressed that he sees common traits between Ayrton Senna and Max Verstappen.

Toyoharu Tanabe, technical director of the Japanese giant, is of the same opinion and Gerhard Berger stressed that the opinion expressed by Tanabe must be taken seriously since it is based on objective data. “Making comparisons through statistics is more difficult than following pure instinct – the words of the former Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren driver reported by the Sport1.de newspaper – Senna remains special for me, an unattainable rider, if only for a matter of charisma. That said, what Lewis Hamilton is accomplishing should not be underestimated. As for Max, many Honda technicians working now in F1 weren’t on track when Senna was racing. But Tanabe was my track engineer then and had access to Senna’s telemetry. So if Tanabe believes that there can be a comparison between Senna and Verstappen then it must be taken seriously ”.

Berger pointed out that he was impressed with the maturity expressed on the track this season by Verstappen: “Just compare the last two starts. In Baku he was shrewd and careful to stay out of trouble because he knew that he later had the opportunity to attack and overtake. In Monaco, however, the start was crucial and it was very aggressive. In my opinion this year for the first time he has the real chance to win the World Championship thanks to a car that is up to par ”.