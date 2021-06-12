Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: The election of the UAE to membership in the UN Security Council for the period from 2022-2023 confirms the global confidence in the country’s march in global action to confront all challenges that threaten humanity, and enhances its capabilities to add new steps for this walk. His Excellency added that the UAE’s membership in the Security Council is a new achievement added to the record of Emirati diplomacy, which has managed, through the leadership of many files, to enhance the status of the state, highlight its global role, and attract international support for these files. His Excellency pointed out that the UAE’s march to work for humanity includes many efforts to confront global challenges, and the climate change challenge represents one of the most important and most dangerous of these challenges, and in support of the international movement to confront this challenge, the UAE diplomacy announced, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has requested to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate COP28 in 2023, to ensure the sustainability of life on the planet, and to enhance the position of the UAE and its pioneering model in this field.