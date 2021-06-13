The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, said: “The ministry intends, during the next two months, to launch a new system of food safety standards and requirements to ensure that no imported food enters the country except from the first and highest global classification to keep pace with security and safety standards, and the control system will be strengthened The local government will examine the safety of local production and levels of pesticide residues by launching the largest central food inspection laboratory in cooperation with all inspection centers at the state level.

He added that this step aims to enhance the capabilities of the inspection and quarantine centers attached to all state outlets, and to accelerate the pace of their work to ensure the speed of examination procedures for food consignments coming into the country and their entry into the local market, with the aim of raising the levels of quality, efficiency and safety of the imported product, and raising and strengthening the level of the local product to enhance its competitiveness In the market.

He stressed that the ministry is currently working, in cooperation with the private sector, to prepare to launch a huge national project soon to market the local agricultural product, enhance consumer confidence in it, increase its market share and enhance its competitiveness.

He added that the ministry plans this week to launch the Youth Food Security Stations project, which aims to develop integrated “modern agricultural” stations that employ the latest technologies in line with the climatic conditions of the UAE to qualify and develop youth skills in the agricultural field and train them to implement and manage various modern agricultural systems and enhance production capabilities. These systems and the marketing of their products in a way that enhances their ability to entrepreneurship and invest in sustainable food production systems and contributes to supporting the trends of food security and sustainability and ensuring the flexibility and continuity of supply chains.

He explained that the ministry is working through an advanced agricultural extension system that urges farmers in the country to adopt and implement sustainable modern agricultural systems that ensure the protection of environmental resources, employ the latest global technologies and raise the efficiency and volume of agricultural production in light of continuing to work to motivate young people to entrepreneurship in the field of modern sustainable agriculture. By linking them with the funding agencies in the country to provide the necessary support to launch their own projects and supervise them through the indicative system to ensure their success.

Al Nuaimi said, “The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment implements an integrated system of efforts that enhance food security and sustainability to ensure the continuity of food supply and supply chains, including expanding the adoption of import markets to ensure the diversity and continuity of food supply chains.”

He added that the number of approved slaughterhouses that export halal meat from abroad to the country according to the latest update is 165 slaughterhouses from 64 countries until the end of March 2021, and coordination is underway with a number of livestock exporting countries with the aim of importing livestock from them to increase the number of markets.

He explained that a draft federal law on climate change has been prepared as the first national law of its kind in the region, which represents a general legal framework for efforts, standards and mechanisms for action for climate, including all sectors at the state level, and in a manner that contributes to enhancing the position of the UAE in global competitiveness indicators and supporting development efforts. The sustainable green economy also contributes to supporting innovation, research and development in climate action.

On the efforts to ensure the continuity of the work of the fishing sector in the country, Al Nuaimi indicated that work is currently underway in coordination with all concerned authorities at the state level to prepare a new mechanism that allows opening the door for issuing fishing boat licenses in an orderly manner, according to specific requirements in coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities in each emirate. .

He added that the ministry attaches great importance to the expansion of the establishment of fish farms, as it supports the capabilities of local production, as it has developed systems with the services it provides to customers, to ensure access to services related to aquaculture farms, and the issuance of certificates in a short record time.



