Saint Petersburg (DPA)

The Belgian national football team confirmed that Inter Milan player Romelu Lukaku will be in the starting lineup for the opening match of the European Championship “Euro 2020” against Russia today, Saturday, hours after his teammate Christian Eriksen collapsed in the match Denmark against Finland. .

The Belgian striker calmed down after reassuring his colleague in the Italian club.

Eriksen received emergency aid on the field and was taken to a hospital in Copenhagen. The European Football Association and the Danish Federation stated that his condition is stable and he is fully conscious.

Belgium and Russia announced the starting line-up for the match that brought them together before knowing this information, and alongside Lukaku, the Belgian national team duo Toby Alderfeld and Jan Vertonghen were Eriksen’s teammates in Tottenham, in a bad state until they checked on their colleague.

The match between Denmark and Finland was stopped in the 43rd minute, and is scheduled to resume after the stopping period.