I will not be the one to discover the potential of the Belgian team now, they have been promising a lot for several years with a generation of players unmatched for the small European country. After a good performance in the last World Cup, where they reached the semifinals, this generation must take another step and try to reach a final. Apart from the abundant talent that Lukaku, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Tielemans, the Hazard and Mertens brothers have, all of them are also in a good moment of football maturity, in fact De Bruyne is for me the best player in the world in this moment.

The main asset of the team coached by Roberto Martínez is its versatility, it is an unpredictable team since they have many weapons to beat their rivals. First of all, they have one of the forwards of the moment, Lukaku. The Inter player is on a roll, yesterday he showed it by scoring two goals, but he is a footballer capable of creating plays out of nowhere thanks to his power, speed and good technique with the ball at his feet. Many times they have to defend him between two, which frees their companions.

In addition to this, Belgium has a great outside game on the wing with their lanes, Carrasco on the left and Castagne or Meunier on the right, they are players with great arrival in the area and overflowing, which can surprise any opponent. It is true that they can sometimes expose the team, but in the face of the rivals’ responses, Belgium has Courtois in goal, the best goalkeeper in the championship. And as if that weren’t enough, the midfield of the red devils It is a real treasure, few teams can count on players like Hazard, De Bruyne or Tielemans. These players, in addition to the ability to control the ball in games where it is necessary, have the ability to spill over into the inside lane and reach the area to score, a luxury if the game gets stuck.

Therefore, the variants of the Belgian team, as well as the state of form of most of its players, make it a clear candidate for the title, we will see if they finally get it, since it could be their last chance.