45 ‘+ 5’



Final first half, Belgium 2, Russia 0.



45 ‘+ 3’



Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



Four. Five’



Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



43 ‘



Substitution, Russia. Vyacheslav Karavaev replaces Yuri Zhirkov because of an injury.



38 ‘



Offside, Russia. Aleksandr Golovin tried a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba was caught offside.



37 ‘



Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Belgium).



37 ‘



Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



3. 4′



Gooooool! Belgium 2, Russia 0. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



33 ‘



Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).



33 ‘



Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



29 ‘



Substitution, Russia. Denis Cheryshev replaces Daler Kuzyaev because of an injury.



29 ‘



Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dedryck Boyata.



27 ‘



Substitution, Belgium. Thomas Meunier replaces Timothy Castagne because of an injury.



25 ‘



Timothy Castagne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



25 ‘



Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).



24 ‘



Corner, Belgium. Corner committed by Mario Fernandes.



22 ‘



Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).



22 ‘



Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



22 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.



18 ‘



Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.



16 ‘



Attempt missed. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.



14 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Mario Fernandes (Russia) header from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.



14 ‘



Corner, Russia. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.



10 ‘



Gooooool! Belgium 1, Russia 0. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



10 ‘



Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



10 ‘



Dangerous play by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).



7 ‘



Corner, Russia. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

