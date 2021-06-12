EURO CUP | GROUP B | DENMARK-FINLAND

Eriksen collapsed; is in the hospital but “stable”

BELGIUM – RUSSIA IS PLAYED

Even with the shock of the chilling fall of Eriksen, which has led him to lose consciousness and, consequently, force to suspend the meeting that unsealed this group B, the other game is going to be played, whose dispute, at times, was in the air for what happened in Copenhagen, although kilometers away, with vessels communicating with this stadium in Saint Petersburg.

For now, UEFA’s announcement that the player, in hospital, is stable is the best possible news.