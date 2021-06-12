The Belgian national team defeated the Russian national team in the first match of the European Football Championship. The broadcast was conducted on website TV channel “Russia 1”.

The meeting took place in St. Petersburg at the stadium “Gazprom Arena” and ended with a score of 3: 0 in favor of the guests. In the tenth minute striker Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring. On 34 minutes, defender Tom Meunier increased the team’s lead. In the 88th minute, Lukaku scored a double.

In another match of Group B, the Finnish national team defeated the Danes with a score of 1: 0. The match was interrupted due to the fact that the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen lost consciousness. Later it became known that he had come to his senses.

In the next match, the Russian national team will play with Finland. The meeting will take place on June 16 and will begin at 16:00 Moscow time.