Belgium is enjoying the Yannick Carrasco who has found himself at this concentration. The footballer has arrived euphoric, in great shape and wanting to be a leader in the team and to eat the Eurocup. He and Tielemans get high praise, without apparently being the team’s top stars. The rojiblanco joins in the friendlies flashes of quality in attack and deployment and concentration in defense. And in your country give thanks to Simeone for polishing this great version.

Carrasco has shone this season as a left winger, although his figures have skyrocketed when Cholo has brought him closer to the area. “Simeone knows that I prefer to play higher, but everything has turned out so well that you can hardly say anything. The objective was to be champion, so you shut up “explains the player in an interview with hnl.be. And that debate also opens around the Belgian team.

In the last two friendlies (Croatia and Greece), Atlético has played as a left winger in the 3-4-3 that Martínez formulates. Namely, Eden Hazard’s position. If the Madridista is fine, nobody disputes a position in the eleven, but Carrasco’s moment invites him to give him stripes. In addition, the rojiblanco has formed a good tandem on the left wing with his brother Thorgan, to whom he gave an assistance in Belgium-Greece. “We know each other from the lower categories, we get along well,” recalls the Atleti player.

Yannick knows that he is It is his best season as a professional, that he has finished very fine and that it is his moment to become strong in Belgium. The rojiblanco offers his versatility at the service of the coach, although his desire is to play as high as possible, but he will probably have to do it in the second row: “You have to do so many kilometers that at times you are not fresh to make the right decision”. Wherever it is, in their country they are clear that it is part of the nucleus of the important ones, such as Lukaku, Courtois, De Bruyne, Hazard (these two when they are full) … And the match by match that has pushed him to win the League.