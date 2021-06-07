Brussels (Reuters)

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said today that the national team is not counting on Kevin De Bruyne’s readiness for its first European Championship match against Russia in St Petersburg next Saturday.

The midfielder joined the rest of the squad today at Belgium’s training base in Touber, but immediately underwent further medical tests after sustaining a broken nose and bone surrounding the socket of his left eye in the Champions League final. Anyway, joining the Belgium national team one week before the European Championship to rest after a long season.

“He will only join us in training, provided he gets the green light from the medical team,” Martinez said at a press conference. But I do not count on him in the first match, but the coach expressed his happiness with the arrival of De Bruyne.

Martinez said: “He looks in good shape, he watched our match against Croatia and is already in the atmosphere of the competition, and he will be equipped little by little, but his joining the squad will make a big difference.”

While skeptical about De Bruyne’s participation, captain Eden Hazard returned on Sunday in a 1-0 victory over Croatia in his first international match in nearly 18 months, coming on as a substitute in the last eight minutes after a season in which he was dogged by club-wide injuries. “I don’t really care how many minutes Eden plays, but the most important thing is that he played,” Martinez said. It’s a big step morally and mentally, I’m happy with this comeback, he got back to the rhythm of the matches quickly.