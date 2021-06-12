There is nothing more resistant in life than prejudice. There are those who do not finish believing the status of chosen one of Belgium, damn so many times, but it must be their moment and perhaps they may not have another. Her great generation is running out of time and is bound to succeed. It is, along with Sweden, the team with the oldest average age (29.2 years) and the longest competitive veteran (1,306 matches as internationals). Experience and gallons. He has led the FIFA ranking since 2018, he was the first team that sealed its presence in this Euro and also earned a pass to the finals of the snobbish League of Nations (Follow today’s game live on As.com).

Roberto Martínez’s work, with that 1-3-4-2-1, activated the Belgian winning conviction. He will not be able to count on De Bruyne first, but he will have Courtois and Lukaku (38 goals this season). Eden Hazard, off point, comes into the tournament in a supporting role until he can say otherwise. His brother Thorgan, Carrasco, Mertens or the precocious Doku (19 years old) appear to be more important in the debut. In the meantime, Martínez has re-recruited Thierry Henry as an assistant. Sometimes, even for the stars, it is better not to fly alone.

On the other side, under the aegis of Saint Petersburg, An indecipherable Russia appears. Cherchesov, the friend Putin, who received calls from the Russian president during the World Cup, had been playing with a 1-4-2-3-1 until in March he returned to defense of three. It will be because of their problems behind. Only teams like Bulgaria, Moldova or Hungary have not scored. From here, it is difficult to know what they will play against Belgium. Whether he will wait behind or show considerable offensive mood. There will always be Dzyuba, more than a giant (1.97 meters), to escape.

The keys

Dynamism: Mertens and Carrasco show their complicity with the lanes. Belgium needs everyone’s mobility in positional attacks.

Dzyuba factor: It’s more than a big nine. Protect, unload and free up spaces. Belgian cohesion will be tested.

Precedents: they met in qualifying in 2019 and Russia was scalded in both games (3-1 and 1-4).

Aces to follow

Tielemans

The youngest of the starters (24 years old), unless Roberto Martínez surprises with Doku. Boldness and judgment at the core.

Golovin

The most creative foot in Russia. At 25 years old, he aspires to take a step forward in this European Championship. Between the lines can be very dangerous.

Ups and downs

-De Bruyne and Witsel, as predicted, continue to recover and did not travel.

-Mostovoi fell yesterday from the Euro due to coronavirus. Kudryashov, injured.