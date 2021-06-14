Hinnominate is the new brand created by the Rodriguez brothers: Belen, Cecilia and Jeremias. The new brand follows the street philosophy in the name of comfort without forgetting the style and pleasure of aesthetic beauty.

A few months ago there was news of a brand new brand created by three brothers well known in the Italian television world: i Rodriguez. The launch of Hinnominate, born from the partnership between Dream Project Spa is Belen, Cecilia. and Jeremias Rodriguez.

Fabio Castelli, which is part of the team Deam Project, plays the role of creative director of Hinnominate. The new line is for both men and women and focuses on a street and lounge-wear couture style.

Watchwords of Hinnominate they are freedom of movement and comfort, without forgetting style and elegance. Today, Belen Rodriguez has posted some stories that portray her as she prepares for a shooting, just for Hinnominate.

The Argentine showgirl is on vacation with the future father of Luna Marie, Antonino Spinalbese. Between a moment of love and a photo of beautiful landscapes and breathtaking sunsets, work calls Belen, which is committed as long as the brand can have the best possible launch.

New shooting Hinnominate: Belen in a comfortable pink suit

Belen Rodriguez has recently updated the stories on her Instagram profile, showing herself as the make-up artist Cristina Isac takes care of making it flawless.

Everything seems to be in order for a new shooting and you don’t need to work with imagination to understand what it is. Indeed, Belen she’s dressed Hinnominate, new brand created by her, with her brother Jeremias and with his sister Cecilia.

Despite the heat and despite the belly, Belen takes care of being photographed to show the comfortable and street garments of the new designer line Rodriguez. The suit worn by Belen – complete with matching hat – is a delicate pink and looks perfect for a pregnant woman to wear.

All that remains is to wait for updates on how the shooting will be and the changes that the showgirl will make and then see the final result.