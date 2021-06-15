Belen Rodriguez posted a photo on Instagram before bed, to communicate to followers what was, for her, a very interesting read. The showgirl has in fact stressed that the book has opened up important reflections.

Belen Rodriguez is about to become a mom of Luna Marie. These days he is on vacation with Antonino Spinalbese, who is about to become a father for the first time.

The showgirl usually shows her life and her daily life on social media. Lately, there have been many photos depicting her with her baby bump or in the company of her current life partner.

Meanwhile, between one story and another, some photos appeared depicting the pages of a book, intent on showing the salient parts that – apparently – made the showgirl want to share them with those who follow her.

The book in question was “revealed” yesterday, through the description of a post Instagram. A goodnight that Belen he wished his followers, feeling like he wanted to recommend a book which has opened many to her reflective ideas.

Belen recommends: “The fifth essence” by Paolo Borzacchiello

Paolo Borzacchiello is an Italian writer, consultant and entrepreneur. Paolo Borzacchiello he is very interested in communication and human language. For years he has been involved in writing and investigating linguistic science. Specifically, he is one of the greatest exponents of linguistic intelligence applied to business.

“The fifth essence” is a transformation novel and was released on September 29, 2020. In reading the book one is able to spontaneously and intuitively arrive at a new awareness that comes from deep within.

here is the book who recently “kidnapped” Belen Rodriguez, who wanted to suggest to the 1 million followers a reading that was very positive and engaging for her.

Belen, in the last Instagram post, it was in fact expressed as follows: