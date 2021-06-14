The political scientist Lilith Verstrynge will be the new secretary of the Podemos Organization and will become the first woman to occupy this organic position of the formation, according to sources from the purple formation have informed Europa Press.

With this, the new leader of the formation, Ione Belarra, makes her first major decision at the head of the party, a day after being proclaimed secretary general in the fourth state Citizen Assembly.

In fact, Belarra has emphasized since she decided to take the step to command Podemos that one of her objectives was to feminize the organization, something that was reflected in her list of this management body of Podemos, placing women in the first positions, as in the case of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, Secretary of State Noelia Vera, state co-spokesperson Isa Serra and MEP Idoia Villanueva.

In this way, Verstrynge will replace the deputy of United Podemos in the Congress Alberto Rodríguez, who has already advanced that he was not going to opt for re-election to once again be the ‘number three’ of the purple formation in the face of this new stage .

The same sources have highlighted that the new Secretary of Organization has been a member of Podemos for five years and knows perfectly the internal structure of the party.

In addition, he is one of the people who make up the new leadership of Podemos who is committed “clearly and emphatically” to the growth of the formation, as well as the “strengthening” of the party and its bases in the territories.

Those registered raised their position in the Citizen Council



In the voting process of the members of the Citizen Council of the assembly conclave, those registered raised the position of the leader of Podemos in these primaries, which rose from position 13 with which it initially started on the Belarra list to 11.

Verstrynge, daughter of the also political scientist Jorge Verstrynge, has been a parliamentary assistant and adviser for the Podemos delegation in the European Parliament and a parliamentary and speech adviser in the Second Vice Presidency.

The future Secretary of Organization was part of the last State Citizen Council of Podemos, which emerged from the III Citizen Assembly. In addition, he is responsible in functions of the Ecological Transition of the party.

He also participated in the candidacy of United We Can to the last Madrid elections on May 4, led by former party leader Pablo Iglesias, in the 14th position.

Academic curriculum



Regarding his academic training, Verstrynge has a degree in History from the Denis Diderot University (Paris) and in Political Science and International Relations from the Sorbonne Nouvelle University. He also has a master’s degree in International Relations from the same university.

In addition, she trained for two years at the Republican Institute of Public Service, focused on political cadres and senior civil servants, and last year she was selected to be part of the “Social Demain” promotion, in which 50 young people who work in social fields participate. from all over France.