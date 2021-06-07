Protest of domestic workers in Valencia, in 2019. JORDI VICENT

The Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, have opted to incorporate domestic workers “as soon as possible” into the general Social Security regime, and remove them from the “darkness “And a situation that reminds them of the time of” servitude. “

“In how the labor relationship is configured in this country [de las trabajadoras del hogar] the worst of history resounds: servitude and sexist privilege ”, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, warned this Monday during an event for the tenth anniversary of Convention 189 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on domestic employees .

The event, which was held under the title Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goal 8 (Decent Work and Sustainable Growth), has been organized by the Spanish Association of Personal and Domestic Services (AESPD), in collaboration with the Active Domestic Service Association (SEDOAC) and the Institute for Gender Studies of the Carlos III University of Madrid.

The Minister of Equality has assured that “decent work is impossible without equality.” Therefore, he stressed that it is “urgent” that the amendment introduced by the PP that delays until 2024 the inclusion of domestic workers to the general Social Security regime, be “eliminated or modified.”

As he has specified, domestic workers are one of the groups that show “that Spain is a long way from achieving decent work” because the employees – mostly women – are “worse valued, worse paid and with structural precarious conditions.”

For Montero, there cannot be “decency, in a relationship framework that is often outside the formal regular contract” and when the workers in the sector “do not have the same rights” in terms of contributions, unemployment, sick leave and hours since ” they have no right to time ”and“ time poverty is a barrier to accessing other rights ”.

In addition, it has revealed the even greater vulnerability of domestic workers who are in an irregular administrative situation. “Many of these undocumented workers, to speak in silver, are more exposed to lack of protection,” Montero has warned, ensuring that this will be addressed in the Equal Treatment Act.

In this context, the minister has highlighted the work carried out by the coalition government, and although she has recognized that women have arrived late in the pandemic, particularly for mothers, she has assured that they “no longer look the other way” and are “Changing that macho inertia.”

For her part, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has opted for greater efforts from the Government and all public administrations so that domestic workers “are treated in the same way as other workers in the country.”

No unemployment benefit

“Their working conditions, access to unemployment benefit, compensation for comparable dismissal and, once and for all, their incorporation into the general Social Security regime have to be equated,” Belarra remarked.

As he has indicated, “unfortunately, today domestic workers are still treated as second-class workers”, something that, in his opinion, is “unfair”, even more so when analyzing the “essential work” that care has played during the covid-19 pandemic. “Domestic workers are absolutely essential for the sustainability of society,” he added.

For this reason, he has underlined the importance of ending the “invisibility and precariousness” that surrounds them and of putting at the center “the care economy”, which includes care for dependency, childhood, the right to be cared for. and the rights of workers in the care sector. “You have to get them out of darkness and precariousness, put them in value,” he emphasized.

In this sense, both ministers have stressed the importance of signing “as soon as possible” these ILO conventions that entail obligations for the States, and stressed that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz – who has not been able to be present for health reasons According to the presenters of the event, it has already started the procedures to carry out the ratification of ILO Convention 189.