Being Barillari is not difficult these days indeed it even works, it brings a bit of visibility and manages to coagulate idiots and cretinisms who live the privilege of not feeling alone anymore.

If it is true that the internet and social media have led to a drastic decrease in distances, transforming the world into a large bar where you can amuse yourself with boiates in front of the counter, the Lazio regional councilor Davide Barillari found himself the opportunity to be the idiot of the village with such a number of friends that he never even could have hoped for his wildest dreams.

So even today it resounds strongly due to the unworthiness of one of his umpteenth declarations (which he spits in the form, as always, of a short thought, excellent for being easily intelligible and for being inside a tweet): Barillari is sprawled on his sofa with his mobile phone in hand (his social bubble that would not be granted to him in any live forum), sees the player Eriksen collapsing on the field risking death and as a first thought he has neither human pity (imagine), nor worry (feeling too complex) and not even a muddy motion of even adverse typhus.

No, Barillari who owes his pathetic celebrity to an undeterred denial of reality by blowing on vomiting imaginary plots, immediately thinks about how he can use that almost dead footballer to collect some likes and to blow on the sphincters of his followers and then think first immediately to the vaccine, the hated vaccine that according to him a superior mega-secret and very powerful entity would have formulated to destroy the world.

Barillari does not doubt that this super engineered Freemasonry must be fallacious if it managed to be discovered by a Barillari sprawled on the sofa because the Barillari (he is only the leader of the pack but the model is replicable and replicated) think they are so intelligent to be able to disrupt the world mafias with two clicks on Google and YouTube.

Too bad that Eriksen has not even been vaccinated and so, in a normal world, a Barillari would be light-hearted. But no: those unable to stand out among sensible people always play in the field of cretinism. Unable to be worth at least one nail in reality, they invent another where they can get noticed. The important thing is to have had an original and rare idea, which is then so because highly stupid is not a problem that touches him. Barillari’s citizenship income is inexhaustible: idiocy.