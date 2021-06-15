The covid-19 pandemic surprised the world and impacted different sectors, including education, where teachers, students and parents had to face the virtual classes overnight in the face of a health emergency.

More than a year after this modality, for the teacher Marbella Flores Gutierrez Being a teacher during this situation is a great achievement for everything learned along the way to overcome each obstacle and continue with his vocation of transmitting knowledge to his fourth year students at school primary Jose Guadalupe Aguilera.

“It has been a situation of considerable learning, of being empathetic, of learning many things, of unlearning others. A teacher must always keep learning and unlearning, and much more in this situation. For me it continues to be a learning stage, being close to my parents despite the distance, being close to my students despite this situation ”, he says in an interview with MILLENNIUM.

For her, without a doubt, The main challenge of this modality has been the use of technologies, get to know Zoom, make videos and look for the tools to continue teaching, while for his students it has been access to them, since out of 33 students he has, only between 20 and 24 connect to online classes.

Despite this situation, considers that there is no educational lag, because in his school, located in the Iztacalco mayor’s office, activities were scheduled from the first day they went to confinement so that parents could support their children in them, in addition to specific tasks were chosen to achieve the expected learning.

“I feel that there was no delay, there are students who are working despite the fact that this situation is at a distance. We have constant communication, the evaluations have been given, both in the first and second trimesters, they have been evaluated without any problem. There are even students, who tell me their parents, who are attentive, responsible and more autonomous at home working ”.

During this school year the official email, WhatsApp, Zoom and text messages They have become his main allies for virtual classes and to keep in touch with parents. Classroom It was a platform that he wanted to use, since there are grandparents who take care of their grandchildren and it was difficult for them to access it.

“I believed and felt prudent to continue working with a tool that was giving me more results than working with a platform that would put some people in inequality, precisely because of this technological knowledge.”

After distance classes, he ensures that yes there will be changes in the teaching method. In particular, you would like incorporate technological resources into their teaching practice and it considers that what should be perfected would be to enrich the communication channels.

“Knowing that I can be in contact with parents, regardless of whether or not we are in school, working with my students in a different way, even using the email they already know, regardless of whether we return or not, the one that they know. they can bring me closer in that way, in a more personalized, more particular way, that they can send a message through my group vowel to WhatsApp ”.

Facing the post-covid reality ensures that it will be difficult for students, since they will definitely not be the same and their emotions and feelings will have changed, which, in some way, will also have affected their performance. Given this, he affirms that will empathize with them when they return to class, so that together they can face this situation.

“It is a historical fact (the pandemic) that is going to transform our school reality. Everyone is going to talk about this, no one is going to forget this situation, much less the students who were the ones who faced the least preparation. A child is never prepared to be locked up at home, so that they are under these situations of not going out, not living together, when at school it is precisely what they are taught to socialize, I think they will be the most affected ”.

For the return to face-to-face classes in the next school year, consider that first you have to see how the health situation is and what percentage of the population has already been vaccinated, especially the parents, who are the ones with whom they have the most contact.

“Teachers are not being offered guarantees of non-contagion, when we are going to go with parents who are not vaccinated or go out on public transport in which the population does not know which one is vaccinated, which one is not, which one has no symptoms and no, then it is a situation to which they expose us, that is the feelings of teachers in general, “he says regarding the voluntary return to classes announced for this June 7.

During the current school year, it recognizes the work of parents to be aware of their children, the effort they have made to have the tools to be able to connect to online classes and send the evidence of their tasks.

“We are already closing the school year, but we continue working, we continue putting our effort, all our effort. Do not let that spirit fall, the sense of responsibility that does not wane, that we continue working and above all we continue to take care of ourselves, keeping ourselves at home safe, keeping ourselves safe. calmer possible. My recognition of the work of parents, that of students who do from home. “

VJCM