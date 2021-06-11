F.Ast 3400 people from Afghanistan have so far found a new home in Germany through the admission program set up in 2013 for former local workers and their families. As the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced on request, over the years 3394 people have entered Germany this way: 798 former local employees with a total of 2596 relatives.

In addition, according to the information, commitments for 405 local workers with 1515 family members, which were given in the current accelerated procedure. This process was set in motion because the NATO training mission “Resolute Support” ends this summer. The arrival of these people is expected from July, said a spokesman for the German press agency.

Entitled after two years of service

Anyone who has worked for the Bundeswehr, the Federal Foreign Office, institutions of German development cooperation or one of three foundations in the previous two years can apply for admission. In addition, there are Afghans who worked for the federal police. Everyone entitled can bring their children and their wives or husbands with them. Second wives cannot travel with them.

It is politically controversial whether applications from former local employees should also be examined after the two-year period has expired. The short-term withdrawal of NATO troops has created a new situation. Scientists and former diplomats have urged ex-employees to be accepted quickly in an open letter. The Taliban viewed them as “supporters of a military occupation regime” and were therefore in danger. The Ministry of the Interior was rather negative. A spokesman said on request that the ministries involved had agreed on this two-year period years ago, “this procedure has proven itself”.