VBefore the opening game of the European Football Championship between Turkey and Italy, hundreds of fans made their way to the historic center of Rome. On Friday afternoon, numerous red-clad Turkey fans could be seen at the popular squares and tourist attractions of the city, taking photos and holding their national flag high. In the evening, several hours before kick-off, numerous fans from both teams gathered in front of the stadium. The atmosphere was peaceful and exuberant, and the first fan chants and cheers could already be heard.

A total of 25 percent of the seats in the Olympic Stadium may be occupied at the opening game in the evening, 15,948 spectators are allowed. Around 7,000 Italian fans and around 3,000 supporters of the Turkish team from all over Europe were expected.

Especially the fans who had traveled further afield already enjoyed the day with the atmosphere and the good weather in the Italian capital. “There is not so much to see of the Italy supporters,” said a Turkey fan of the German Press Agency (dpa). He and his friends had met Turkish fans from France and Austria, they themselves came from Berlin.

With almost 30 degrees Celsius and bright sunshine, some climbed the famous Spanish Steps, posed in front of the Trevi Fountain or already played football in the famous Piazza del Popolo. Until the afternoon, the situation in the city with regard to football fans remained peaceful, the police said when asked. The situation is calm, there have been no relevant missions.

On Friday evening (9 p.m. / in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and Magenta TV) the Italian Squadra Azzurra wanted to score their first European Championship points against Turkey in front of their home crowd in the Olympic Stadium in Rome. A total of four games are planned in the Italian capital, including a quarter-finals. The city has set up screens in several places in the historic center, on which games are broadcast. The central fan festival is planned for the Piazza del Popolo, the northern end of the promenade and shopping street Via del Corso.