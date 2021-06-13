M.ith a model decree, the state interior ministers want to prevent the use of flags from the time of National Socialism and the German Empire at demonstrations as far as possible. This has been announced by the chairman of the conference of interior ministers, Baden-Württemberg interior minister Thomas Strobl (CDU).

“With the model decree, our security authorities are given a framework to take consistent action against the misuse of imperial flags, imperial war flags and other symbols, especially by members of the right-wing extremist scene, while observing the legal possibilities,” Strobl told the FAZ. The decree will provide specific information when there is a threat to public order. The war flag of the North German Federal / German Reich from 1867 to 1921 and the Reich flag from 1892, which was the flag of the “Third Reich” from 1933 to 1935, are taken into account. In addition, the war flags of the German Reich for the years 1922 to 1933 and 1933 to 1935.

Danger to public order

According to the protection of the constitution, these flags have been used by right-wing extremists in recent months as a substitute for the banned swastika flag. In the opinion of the interior ministers, there can be a danger to public order if flags are used to consciously remind of the National Socialists’ flag rallies, if xenophobic or xenophobic songs are sung when they are hoisted or if they are used at meetings that appear to be paramilitary. In such cases, the police should prevent the use of these flags and initiate administrative offense proceedings. The decree, which is directed against “Reichsbürger”, among other things, is to be passed this week at the Interior Ministers’ Conference in Rust, Baden. Protection of the constitution assume that around 3,200 people in Baden-Württemberg can be assigned to this scene and in Germany a total of around 19,000.

The state interior ministers also want to address the question of how synagogues and other Jewish institutions can be better protected against anti-Semitic attacks at the conference. Strobl told the FAZ that anti-Semitism under the “guise of freedom of expression” should no longer be tolerated. Therefore, anti-Semitic crimes should be better recorded in the police crime statistics (PKS) in the future. The Land Minister of the Interior considers it right to add the criminal offense “inciting insult” to the penal code. It must also be discussed whether the sentence should not be increased in the case of incitement to hatred and breaches of the peace.

Fight with new legal remedies against anti-Semitism

The CDU politician also suggests developing a national standard to curb anti-Semitic gatherings in front of Jewish institutions and synagogues so that freedom of assembly can be restricted if necessary. According to a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, it is possible to allow or prohibit meetings subject to conditions if violent or intimidating behavior is to be expected. After the recent escalation of the Middle East conflict, there were aggressive demonstrations by militant, pro-Palestinian organizations in many federal states. On June 5, a suspect who had not yet been captured had carried out an arson attack on the Ulm synagogue.

Other topics at the conference of interior ministers include the increasing violence against women and a reform of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief in Bonn, which can be developed into a federal-state authority for the management of international crises and, above all, future pandemics.