“Sleepy Joe”, in German “sleepy Joe”, Donald Trump liked to defame his successor in the election campaign. He now sends poisoned greetings in the same tone.

Washington – Donald Trump mocks his successor Joe Biden – just before he has an important appointment. “Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin – do not fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest greetings!” Said the ex-US President on Thursday evening.

Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday next week. At a summit with Putin in Helsinki almost three years ago, Trump questioned the knowledge of his own secret services about Russia’s interference in the US elections.

Trump questions Russia’s interference in US elections

Back then, Trump triggered a storm of indignation at home. He now claimed that he had “a great and very productive meeting” with Putin in Helsinki. In doing so, the US had gained a lot, “including the respect of President Putin and Russia”. In the election campaign, Trump had ridiculed Biden as “sleepy Joe”.

The Republican was clearly inferior to his Democratic opponent in the November election. Trump does not recognize this to this day and sees himself deprived of his victory by fraud. However, his camp failed with dozens of lawsuits as a result.

US election 2020: Biden dubbed Trump “Putin’s puppy”

During his tenure, Trump was repeatedly accused of courting Putin. In the election campaign, Biden had called Trump “Putin’s puppy” and announced a more confrontational course towards Moscow.

At the start of his first trip to Europe, Biden said on Wednesday that the US was not looking for a conflict with Russia. “We want a stable, predictable relationship.” But Biden also made it clear that the Russian government would have to reckon with consequences from the United States in the event of “harmful acts”.

On his first trip abroad as US President, Biden is currently in the UK, where he will attend the G7 summit until Sunday. On Monday he will take part in the NATO summit in Brussels, where a top meeting with EU representatives is on the program the next day. The eagerly awaited summit meeting of Biden with Putin is scheduled for next Wednesday before the US president returns to Washington. (dpa / frs)