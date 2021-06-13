VAgainst the background of falling corona infection numbers, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has asked to check the proportionality of the mask requirement. “Those responsible in the federal states must continuously check whether and where a mask requirement is still proportionate when the incidence figures are low and continue to fall,” Lambrecht told “Bild am Sonntag”. This also applies to schools, as pupils are “particularly affected by the mask requirement”.

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) called for a complete end to the mask requirement. “With a clear incidence below 35, the state may not restrict any basic rights for all citizens,” he emphasized. “The general mask requirement would therefore have to be lifted with a strict interpretation of the Infection Protection Act, especially outside,” Kubicki told the newspaper.

“The state governments must now change their ordinances quickly, otherwise they will soon be forced by the administrative courts,” added the FDP politician. “The personal responsibility of the people must again become a central part of our coexistence – not the constant specification of rules of conduct by the state.” The state should rather launch an information campaign on how people in subways and crowds can effectively protect themselves with masks.