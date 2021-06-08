D.he EU Commission is preparing treaty infringement proceedings against Germany because of a controversial Karlsruhe constitutional ruling on billions in bond purchases by the European Central Bank. The German Press Agency in Brussels learned from EU circles that the formal decision should be made in writing by Wednesday.

Germany would then initially have a few months to respond in writing to the concerns of the EU Commission. If the authority’s concerns are not allayed in the course of the proceedings, they could take Germany to the European Court of Justice. The EU Commission is responsible for monitoring EU law within the international community.

The background to this is a decision by the Federal Constitutional Court in May 2020. It objected to the ECB’s securities purchases – and thus opposed a previous judgment by the European Court of Justice for the first time. Actually, EU law takes precedence over national law in the international community. The ECB is also politically independent. Critics saw these principles as endangered by the judgment.

The constitutional judges, however, argued that the central bank had overstretched its mandate for monetary policy with the program launched in 2015. The Federal Government and the Bundestag should work towards ensuring that Europe’s monetary authorities check retrospectively whether the purchases are proportionate. In the meantime, the federal government and the Bundestag have implemented the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, as the court found in a ruling at the end of April.

Between March 2015 and the end of 2018, the ECB invested around 2.6 trillion euros in government bonds and other securities – the vast majority via the PSPP (Public Sector Purchase Program), to which the judgment relates. On November 1, 2019, the controversial purchases were reissued, initially to a comparatively small amount of 20 billion euros per month.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced shortly after the verdict that she would examine proceedings against Germany. At the time, there was the main concern that other countries could follow the example of the German constitutional judges and also ignore ECJ rulings in the future. The focus is on Poland, among others.

“I take this matter very seriously,” emphasized von der Leyen in May 2020. She argued that there are three basic principles: monetary policy is solely a matter for the EU; EU law takes precedence over national law; ECJ rulings are binding for national courts. “The last word on EU law is always spoken in Luxembourg. Nowhere else.”