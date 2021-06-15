There is a lot of discussion these days about whether to change any players – yes or no? – after the great victory with Turkey. The thesis of facing Switzerland with the same formation prevails, and I agree: without upsetting it, perhaps by resorting to one or at most two substitutions. Better, in these cases, to try to lock down the qualification and then naturally give space to other national teams: to let the current “holders” breathe, because then authentic holders do not exist, and to give space to those who deserve to be and feel involved.