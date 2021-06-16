The advances of the Beautiful soap opera continue today, June 16: Donna pushes Brooke to look for the author of the video, Brooke has no doubts: it was Quinn, Quinn confesses the name of the author of the video

In the advances of Beautiful today June 16: Donna was shocked to see the video where Brooke and Bill they kiss, she pushes immediately Brooke to look for the author of the video, but Brooke no doubt she may have been alone Quinn and reaches it at villa Forrester. Quinn confess everything and warn Brooke, who will give the news at dinner anyway …

Donna pushes Brooke to find the video author

Quinn he had no doubts, he wants to take revenge and uploaded the video of the kiss between Brooke is Bill on the digital photo frame that Ridge he gave to Brooke.

Brooke she is busy preparing for the party of her reconciliation with Ridge and meanwhile he talks to his sister, which instead, is scrolling through the photos on the frame, all of a sudden Woman is shocked: she found the video where Brooke is Bill they kiss. Brooke try to explain that that kiss was just a moment of weakness. Woman it’s a fury, but will do everything to protect Katie, and insistently tells her older sister to find the author of that video.

Brooke is certain: it was Quinn

Not even Brooke has doubts, it definitely is Quinn for uploading that video. There Logan knows that the wife of Eric he has always had an aversion towards her and, even if she is sure that he will not be able to convince her, he will still try to make her retrace his steps. Brooke, arrived at Villa Forrester, she finds Quinn with a very satisfied face, the Fuller will immediately answer the questions of the Logan, claiming that it was her and he will warn her that at dinner, however, she will reveal the betrayal to everyone.

Quinn confesses the name of the author of the video

Brooke knows that it is useless to continue arguing, Quinn he will never go back, so he decides to let it go, but, before he leaves, he pretends to know who the author of that video is. Also in this case Quinn immediately reveals the name of Shauna and she will immediately specify that she will be the one to give the news publicly. Brooke knows for sure when Quinn will accuse her, Shauna will have to confirm everything, so a Brooke there is only one thing left to do: before everyone knows it, she herself will confess to Ridge that kiss, with the hope that the Forrester understand !,

