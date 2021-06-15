In the previews of the new episode of Beautiful today, June 15, broadcast on Channel 5 at 1.40pm: Bill and Brooke are in trouble, Donna is upset sees a video where Brooke kisses Bill, Donna is furious, explodes screaming at Brooke

What news will we find in the previews of Beautiful, of today’s episode June 15 aired on Channel 5, at 13:40. Let’s find out with the advances by Solodonna.it: Bill and Brooke I’m in trouble, Quinn has no intention of letting go: video is a great opportunity to get rid of forever Brooke. Woman pleased, she looks at the images uploaded to the frame donated by Ridge to Brooke, but suddenly he explodes screaming at his sister …

Quinn wants to get rid of Brooke

Shauna has evidence of the kiss in between Bill and Brooke, she managed to film everything! Now the two could be in trouble, not so much for the Fulton which is very hard fought: on the one hand he would like that Ridge realizes the situation, but on the other hand she worries because it could cause great sorrow both to the man she fell in love with and to Katie, the only one in the family who truly forgave her daughter Flo. D.the completely different opinion is her friend Quinn, she sees in the video a great opportunity to be able to take revenge on Brooke and be able, once and for all, to get rid of it!

Donna is shocked, sees a video where Brooke kisses Bill

Read also: Beautiful previews today May 31: Bill surprises Brooke by kissing her, but someone spies on them!

Eric talk to his wife about the reconciliation between Brooke is Ridge and of their invitation to celebrate their reconciliation, then continues talking about the gift, which Ridge did a Brooke: a digital frame where the whole family can insert the images of the best moments. Eric, he tells his wife, who has been trying for hours but can’t upload the photos. Quinn, with the excuse of helping him, he gets access to the frame and uploads the stolen video to Shauna.

Woman comes to help his sister, Ridge he leaves them alone to do some things. The two sisters start talking and Brooke, tells of how the events unfolded with Thomas. in the meantime Woman appreciates the gift of Ridge and decides, as soon as she has finished looking at the images already present, to upload something too, but, suddenly, something upsets her: among the many beautiful images, comes a video: Brooke is Bill kissing!

Donna is furious, she explodes screaming at Brooke!

Brooke she continues to talk, busy with the preparations for the party, but Woman suddenly he explodes screaming at Brooke: How can he have betrayed Once again Katie!? Brooke, confused, she takes the frame and, while watching the uploaded video, tries to justify herself with her sister, saying that she has succumbed to a moment of weakness; then he wonders why that video is there. Woman she is furious and does not intend to cover up Brooke, but he also knows that the truth would hurt a lot Katie! How will it end? Will the two sisters find a solution?

You might be interested: Beautiful sneak peeks today February 5: Ridge kept in the dark about Thomas