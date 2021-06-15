Advances and plots of Beautiful, A life and Mr Wrong today, June 15, 2021: Donna will see the video of Brooke’s kiss with Bill; Genoveva falls to the ground pushed by Agustina ?; Gizem pushes Soner back to Ezgi.

Beautiful: advances 15 June 2021

Quinn is savoring his revenge on Brooke. Shauna recorded her kiss with Bill but he doesn’t know whether to use it or not for fear of hurting the people he loves most. Among many pros and few against the Spencer she is ready to take revenge on her enemy who could thus lose the support of the men of the house Forrester.

Eric tells his wife of the peace found between Ridge is Brooke and the invitation to the party to celebrate the couple. As a gift, the family has decided to give a digital frame where everyone can put a memory: Quinn decides to upload the video of the kiss. The first to see that video will be Donna who will be shocked and then scold Brooke for having cheated on her sister Katie. Now what will he do Woman?

One life: advances 15 June 2021

After reading the letter from, seized by angerdecides to face. The maid has been defined by Salmeron as a scammer and a liar. But not only. Genoveva is also described as a despicable woman ready to harm her as well as her loverRead also: Mr Wrong, previews today 9 June: Ezgi changes his mind

And so in the presence of March is Casilda, Augustina, while never trusting blindly Dicenta, decides to face Genoveva. The result is a heated discussion, between accusations and revenge where the two women also come into contact. To have the worst is the Salmeron which also falls to the ground. Agustina so she will ask her future husband for help to try to get rid of her ..

“A life”Airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45. The Spanish soap opera was created by Aurora Guerra, who is the same creator of “The Secret”.

Mr Wrong: advances 15 June 2021

After years of working with Ozgur is Ozan, Gizem does not want to be overshadowed by Ezgi who was offered the job that the girl has always dreamed of, that of PR of the events organized by The cage.

But Gizem has a card to play, his acquaintance with Soner, Inail’s ex-boyfriend is now ready to return with her after having failed to build a family with another woman. But thanks to her friend Gizem she takes the courage to try to mend the relationship with Ezgi. To notice that there is something wrong with the head room is Emre, the barman, who for some weeks has noticed a change in the woman’s attitude …

It might interest you: Mr Wrong, previews today June 10: Ezgi and Ozgur cheat everyone

Mr Wrong starring Can Yaman airs from Monday to Friday at 2.15pm on Channel 5