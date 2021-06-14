Advances and plots of Beautiful, A Life and Today’s Mr Wrong, June 14, 2021: Sally lies about her illness; Agustina heavily accuses Genoveva; Ezgi and Ozgur kidnapped by some drug traffickers …

Beautiful: advances 14 June 2021

The teacher Escobar try to convince Sally to tell the truth. A discussion that is also heard by Wyatt and that forces the Spectra she has to tell the man she loves that she is sick. The reaction, however, will not be what he expected. So Spectra for fear that Wyatt’s return is not for love but for interest begins to fill him with questions about Flo…

But Sally is not seriously ill and above all she is not going to die. And the Escobar finds itself in the middle of this love scam without meaning to. And while he is discussing with Sally, she comes to visit her Fulton who will be able to involuntarily listen to fragments of the conversation that will make her very suspicious …

One life: advances 14 June 2021

Also Agustina received a letter signed by Ursula. Between the lines he warns her from Genoveva Salmeron. In short, a letter of indictment against the woman who in the past would have also plotted against her. While not fully trusting the Dicenta, This time Agustina decides to take his words for granted …

Also in the presence of March is Casilda, the woman will have a hard fight with Genoveva. The maid accuses her of being involved in Ursula’s disappearance and promises to expose her. A face to face that will see the two women also push themselves with the Salmeron that will also fall to the ground. Felipe will be forced to intervene …

“A life”Airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45. The Spanish soap opera was created by Aurora Guerra, who is the same creator of “The Secret”.

Mr Wrong: advances June 14, 2021

Ezgi is Ozgur ended up on a deserted beach, inhabited only by drug traffickers who use the island for their shady business. Kidnapped and tied up, the pair of friends fear the worst. Luckily for them, a wild goat arrives who will be able to free them from the ropes …

At home Atasoy they begin to worry about the disappearance of their son and daughter-in-law. Also Cansu is Deniz they begin to be anxious and ask for help from the police who begin looking for them. Ezgi and Ozgur miraculously manage to escape and I return home where all the families are gathered. What will happen now?

Mr Wrong starring Can Yaman airs from Monday to Friday at 2.15pm on Channel 5