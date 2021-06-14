In the leaks and in previously leaked renders, there has often been talk of new Beats Studio TWS, the new earphone model of the famous company that was supposed to be launched on the market next month (July).

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 – Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

In the latest published report, a popular whistleblower, Jone Posser, confirmed that the Cupertino tech giant’s Beats Studio TWS earphones, they will not be launched on 21 July, in addition, the informant has also revealed the price and details on the color of the next Beats TWS earphones, but let’s go in order and see this brand new leak together.

According to the tipster, the Studio Buds are expected to be launched in three shades of color or: red, black is White.

Posser also suggested that wireless earbuds should be available at a price of 149.99 USD, and as for the design, the previously leaked renderings have already revealed almost everything: this would seem very inspired by the Apple AirPods Pro, and I wouldn’t be surprised since, in the end, they are the same company.

What we know so far about the Beats Studio TWS

In the past few days, these new earbuds have appeared on a few certification websites, including the NCC database of Taiwan and the Federal Communications Commission website (FCC) – not to mention the fact that they have been seen on some celebrities– therefore, the list of device certifications suggests a upcoming launch.

As I told you, the details on the design have already leaked, with fairly reliable and truthful images on the earphones, the latter are circular and have two small cutouts, which could accommodate various sensors.

The earphones also have a in-ear design, and they are quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched earlier this year. The NCC listing also revealed a USB Type-C socket charging, suggesting that the next Beats earphone charging case may come with a USB Type-C port.

The beta updates of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 also revealed various animations of the earbuds, with the charging case that is very similar to that of the AirPods Pro and features the Beats logo on the front (photo overlay).

That’s all for now, it will be interesting to see the launch of the next TWS from Apple’s subsidiary Beats.