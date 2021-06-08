The Spanish bank BBVA has closed an agreement with the unions on the Employment Regulation File (ERE), which will mean the dismissal of 2,725 workers and the voluntary dismissal of another 210. According to union sources at the end of the meeting this Tuesday, The last of the negotiating period, the 3,798 terminations that BBVA proposed at the beginning of the negotiation have finally been reduced by 863, a step that has served to unravel the negotiation after several mobilizations by the workforce, which will be reduced in Spain by a 10%.

BBVA has also agreed to eliminate the generational balance clause, which required the exit of 50% of those affected under 50 years of age, so that 72% of the exits will foreseeably be from workers over 50 years of age and the remaining 28% of minors of that age. The bulk of the layoffs will come from the network of branches, but Comisiones Obreras points out that the agreement contemplates “a wide catalog of exit options, which should allow for no forced exit.”

To seal the pact, BBVA has improved the economic conditions for departures. It offers workers from 53 to 54 years old, with ten years of seniority, an income of 65% of the current salary and a special Social Security agreement up to age 63 with a revaluation of 3% per year, and a discount of the unemployment benefit and subsidy. For those between 55 and 62 years old, the bank is now willing to pay 75% of the salary and special Social Security agreement up to age 63 with a 3% revaluation, as well as the discount of the unemployment benefit and subsidy. For their part, those aged 63 years and over would continue to receive compensation of 20 days per year worked with a limit of 12 months.

In the case of workers between the ages of 50 and 52 who take advantage of the termination plan, the compensation is set at 65% of their annual salary level, now multiplied by six and with a new maximum of 320,000 euros. To this is added the special agreement of the Social Security up to 63 years in temporary income of an annual fixed of 15,500 euros; a premium of 2,000 euros for each three-year seniority; a premium of 15,000 euros for difficult relocation and a voluntary premium of 25,000 euros, which rises to 30,000 if the worker has been older than 15 years.

For the rest, that is, those under 50 years of age and people with less than 10 years of seniority, the compensation that BBVA offers at the end is 40 days per year, with a new limit of 30 monthly payments; a premium of 2,000 euros for every three years in the company, and another, voluntary, of between 5,000 and 30,000 euros. The bank also improves conditions in cases of geographic mobility.

Workers’ Commissions consider that this is an agreement that stands out very positively from those signed in recent times in the sector and that marks the path of those who are going to follow it.