It’s hard to believe, but the best striker in the history of the Bundesliga it didn’t cost a penny to Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski came for free in 2014 upon termination of the contract with him Borussia Dortmund and, in seven seasons in the Allianz Arena, has scored 294 goals with the clothing of the muniqueses. His 41 goals in 2020/21, with which he broke the goal record of the Torpedo Müller in a single Bundesliga season, they are for eternity. He knows Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who will step down as Bayern CEO at the end of the month and named Lewandowski when asked recently about his best signing in three decades at the helm.

Those who know the Bavarian bosses know that they tend to tie these types of players well so that they are not taken away by national and international competition. It happened in his day with Franck Ribery, claimed by the Real Madrid in 2009, but held until 2019, at which time, at 36, he was transferred to the Fiorentina. It was no different with Lewandowski in 2016, at which point the forward flirted with Real Madrid on numerous occasions, but ended up renewing in Munich until 2023. By then, the Pole will be 34 years old. And Bayern will make it very difficult for him to leave before the end of his contract. Until then, Bayern rules. And Bayern, if they don’t want to, never sell. Lewy you should know better than anyone.