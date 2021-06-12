Atlético faces a summer with the clear intention of maintaining the spinal column that made them champion of the League. The rojiblanco club has its armored squad, with important clauses and in its untouchables (Oblak, Llorente, Koke, João Félix …) will not negotiate a decrease in that figure.

In the case of Saul, the midfielder seems open to a change of scene after having lost his space in Simeone’s starting lineup and at 26 he is one of the footballers for whom Atlético could have a strong income. The club is aware that A crack will only come if an important footballer comes out and in that scenario the name of Saúl gains importance, and more considering that De Paul is a footballer that the coaching staff likes a lot.

However, this season his price has dropped significantly and Atleti will not give away a player who has been so important season after season. Saúl has been among the elite for years and in recent years big clubs have taken an interest in him. Bayern, who have suffered Saúl in their flesh, was one of the teams that could have the ‘8’ mattress on the agenda, but in the end they will not enter the fight for his signing. This was confirmed by Uli Hoeness, advisor of the German club, in Sport1. “There will be no big transfers. You can forget. That was discussed between the board of directors and the supervisory board at the last meeting ”.

In the Premier League they could launch for their arrival, since Saúl has been related to Manchester City, with whom it has come to talk about the offer for an exchange with Bernando Silva and has been on Manchester United’s agenda for years. PSG was also in the footsteps of the Atlético player, although they recently got ahead of Barcelona and signed to Wijnaldum as a reinforcement in the middle for the next season.