Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich revealed that it does not intend to conclude other big deals this summer, due to the repercussions of the emerging Corona virus pandemic, after contracting with defender Dayot Obamecano from Leipzig.

Bavarian club president Herbert Hainer said in an interview published by Bayern Munich on its official website today, Friday: With the exception of Dayot Upamecano, no more big deals can be concluded this summer.

Heiner added that people should not underestimate the impact of the Corona pandemic, even if we have been able to overcome it economically so far.

Hainer continued: We signed Omar Richards, and the seven players who were on loan will return. The goal is to strengthen the team in all positions, however, the team has a high efficiency that makes it not need more big deals.

Bayern Munich paid 5.42 million euros for Obamecano, while Richards joins the team on a free transfer from Reading, England.

Hainer said that the consequences of the Corona crisis and the loss of revenue in football, will be felt “for a very long time, in all aspects of football.

He added: So far, what we see is the tip of the iceberg, and when I hear some rumors and numbers about transfers, I seriously ask myself how the clubs finance those deals, especially since some of these clubs are burdened with mountains of debt.