Through his official Twitter account, the creator of Batwoman, Caroline Dries, has revealed two posters for the second season of her adaptation of the famous superheroine. In them Camrus Johnson is shown dressed from head to toe in the black and blue suit of Luke Fox, a character he plays in the series of The CW.

Camrus Johnson as Batwing in Batwoman. Photo: The CW.

Camrus Johnson as Batwing in Batwoman. Photo: The CW.

As reported by Deadline, The Batwing costume was conceptualized by the production’s costume designer, Maya Mani, with the help of Diana Patterson.. Both worked on a basis devised by illustrator Andy Poon. Likewise, the company in charge of its materialization was Ocean Drive Leather, while the helmet was sculpted by James Fairley.

Around this new evolution, the aforementioned portal has shared some statements from Dries. “I’ve been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a critical part of our Bat-team back in the pilot development stages. I can speak for ‘Cam’ when I say that he has done it too. “

“This character couldn’t come out of nowhere. We built it off of a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began to establish in season one, and I’m looking forward to unfolding it through season three, ”he added.

Mani also shared his thoughts on the creation process. “I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke.”

“It was conceived in the realm of a child’s imagination; the costume is a bit fantastic and is based on the whim of a little boy’s dream, With booster rockets and hidden parts popping out! The Batwing suit represents the combined talent of a strong team that came together and overcame the many challenges of incorporating lights and moving parts, ”he added.

For now, it is not yet known when Batwing will be presented. However, if the suit is as strong as it appears in the posters, Screenrant suggests, it will represent a figure of great power to the villains of Gotham City and would take its position as the right hand of Batwoman.